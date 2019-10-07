Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.17.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

NYSE:TNK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,421,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,464. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $405.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 442.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 75.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 964,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.