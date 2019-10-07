Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading Up 11.4%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s stock price was up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.12, approximately 1,186,414 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 666,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $358.99 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the second quarter worth $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the second quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 478.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 34.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

