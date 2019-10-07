Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $166.39

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $166.39 and traded as low as $147.75. Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at $149.75, with a volume of 10,178,049 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on TW shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 187 ($2.44) to GBX 182 ($2.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 184 ($2.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

