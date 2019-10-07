Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.
TMHC traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. 1,470,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,486. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.
In related news, insider C. David Cone sold 21,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $488,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,103.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 166,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $3,905,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,491 shares of company stock valued at $14,361,881 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $6,364,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 182,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 635,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 517.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 105,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 88,755 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 418.1% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 429,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 346,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
