Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

TMHC traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. 1,470,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,486. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider C. David Cone sold 21,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $488,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,103.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 166,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $3,905,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,491 shares of company stock valued at $14,361,881 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $6,364,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 182,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 635,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 517.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 105,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 88,755 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 418.1% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 429,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 346,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

