Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

TARO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.42. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 13.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 500.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

