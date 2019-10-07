Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
TARO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.42. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 500.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
