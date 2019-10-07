Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.97.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.10. 4,066,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,220. Target has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,089.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $2,206,784.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,164. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

