Swisscoin (SIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $728,694.00

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Swisscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swisscoin has a market capitalization of $728,694.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swisscoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swisscoin

SIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 27th, 2018. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,172,407,825 coins. Swisscoin’s official website is www.swisscoin.community . The Reddit community for Swisscoin is /r/SwisscoinCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swisscoin’s official message board is www.swisscoin.community/#news

Swisscoin Coin Trading

Swisscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swisscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swisscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

