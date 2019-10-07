Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 118,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,898. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $358.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, COO Jason Eric Evans acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,347.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 64.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 17.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 544,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 80,775 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 22.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 202,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.