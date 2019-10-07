Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.38.

SUPN traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 679,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $190,008.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after purchasing an additional 350,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,491.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 298,624 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 121.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 501,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 275,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 208,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

