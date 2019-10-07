Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.38.
SUPN traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 679,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $190,008.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after purchasing an additional 350,905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,491.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 298,624 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 121.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 501,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 275,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 208,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
