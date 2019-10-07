SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

SPCB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,747. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that SuperCom will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SuperCom by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of SuperCom by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SuperCom by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

