Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Trading Down 3.8%

Sunnyside Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:SNNY) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31, 700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99.

Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificate of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts.

