Sunniva (CNSX:SNN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Sunniva Inc (CNSX:SNN) shares fell 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.25, 50,918 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 44,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

Sunniva Company Profile (CNSX:SNN)

Sunniva Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated medical cannabis company in California and Canada. The company focuses on producing medical cannabis; and converting trim to extracted products, such as cannabis oil. It also owns and operates a network of 7 clinics in Canada specializing in medical cannabis; and provides custom, private-label vaporizers serving approximately 80 brands in the North American marketplace.

