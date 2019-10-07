Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SUM. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

SUM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. 582,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,195. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.87 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter worth $154,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter worth $193,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Summit Materials by 24.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 8.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

