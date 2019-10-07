Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.39 and last traded at C$13.36, approximately 76,560 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$13.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

