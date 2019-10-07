Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $1,430.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, COSS, OKEx and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00192761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.01028203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00091178 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, HitBTC, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

