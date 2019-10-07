Stratis Price Up 18.5% This Week (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Stratis has a total market cap of $34.54 million and approximately $568,337.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00004231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005917 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001261 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000827 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00065924 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,515,002 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Crex24, Bithumb, Livecoin and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

