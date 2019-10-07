Storiqa Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,359.00 (STQ)

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Storiqa has traded down 45.7% against the US dollar. One Storiqa token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy, HitBTC, IDEX and Exmo. Storiqa has a total market capitalization of $395,967.00 and $22,359.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00194174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.01030692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029251 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00090792 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storiqa Token Profile

Storiqa was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 tokens. Storiqa’s official message board is medium.com/@storiqa . Storiqa’s official website is crowdsale.storiqa.com . Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storiqa

Storiqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Tokenomy, Tidex, Exmo, CoinBene, CoinFalcon, LATOKEN, HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

