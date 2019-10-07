Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Stepan stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 51,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average is $91.79. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.84.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stepan had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 7,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $699,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $310,789.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,308. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stepan by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Stepan by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

