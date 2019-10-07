Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SMRT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 100,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Stein Mart has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.33 million during the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMRT. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stein Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stein Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stein Mart by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 300,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

