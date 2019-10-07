SteepCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $45,155.00 and $42.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009966 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003437 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

