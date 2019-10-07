State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Illumina by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $348.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

In related news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $903,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,200 shares in the company, valued at $19,340,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total transaction of $341,453.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,433.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,399 shares of company stock worth $15,139,910. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.34. The stock had a trading volume of 605,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.59 and its 200-day moving average is $313.34. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.