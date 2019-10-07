State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.85 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 134.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.10. The stock had a trading volume of 423,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,404. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $158.29 and a one year high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.33 and its 200-day moving average is $229.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $18,612,117.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,315,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $256,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,781 shares of company stock valued at $45,642,885 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $315.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $263.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.69.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

