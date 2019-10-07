State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.61 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. United Bank grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.35.

In other news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $176.64. The stock had a trading volume of 892,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,452. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.