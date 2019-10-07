State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 99,619 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,619 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Hologic worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,609,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 95,737 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth $4,191,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hologic by 59.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 49,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hologic by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 56,156 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,851. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.91 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

