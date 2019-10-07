StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th.

Shares of StarTek stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. 36,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,889. StarTek has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). StarTek had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StarTek will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 200.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 782,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 35.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

