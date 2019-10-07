Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.10.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,938,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.74. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

