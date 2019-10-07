Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.10.
NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,938,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.74. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $99.72.
In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.