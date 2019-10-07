Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

NYSE SRLP remained flat at $$17.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,638. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $397.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $662.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 11.5% in the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.