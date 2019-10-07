Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. Cowen decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $67.00 target price on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SAVE stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,404. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $65.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward M. Christie III acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $99,583.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,051 shares of company stock valued at $211,885 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 549.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 148.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

