Spectiv Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $196.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. Spectiv has a total market cap of $172,263.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00193052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.01027516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091060 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,065,066 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

