Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.83 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

SWN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,150,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,535,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.21 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, CFO Julian Mark Bott acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Way acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 126,250 shares of company stock worth $240,638 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,154,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,178,000 after buying an additional 6,167,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,638,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,938,000 after buying an additional 4,404,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,398,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,448,000 after buying an additional 4,393,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,090,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after buying an additional 4,240,832 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,551,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 1,335,476 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

