South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

South Plains Financial stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. 31,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,706. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth about $7,013,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

