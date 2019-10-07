South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
South Plains Financial stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. 31,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,706. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter.
