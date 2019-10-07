Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.15, 163,332 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 175,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONM. National Securities raised Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,168,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $8,113,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,083,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

