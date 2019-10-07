Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.35.

NYSE SOI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,383. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $393,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $75,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,486 in the last ninety days. 14.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 137,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 69.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 184,636 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 162.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 128,281 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

