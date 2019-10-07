Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIEN. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on Sientra and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sientra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 685,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,355. The firm has a market cap of $308.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.24. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sientra will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Sientra by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,700,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 254,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 114,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

