Shriro (ASX:SHM) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Shriro Holdings Ltd (ASX:SHM) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.70 ($0.50) and last traded at A$0.70 ($0.50), approximately 4,733 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.69 ($0.49).

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.63.

About Shriro (ASX:SHM)

Shriro Holdings Limited manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Kitchen Appliances and Consumer Products segments. The Kitchen Appliances segment offers ovens, cooktops, rangehoods, dishwashers, sinks, taps, ironing systems, and laundry tubs, as well as waste disposal and ducting solutions.

