ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Reaches $24,641.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. ShowHand has a market cap of $24,641.00 and $15,613.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00193641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.01029269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00090622 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

