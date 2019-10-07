Sessia Trading 32.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Sessia has a market cap of $900,318.00 and $14,521.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. One Sessia token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001863 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,835,441 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

