SCRL 24 Hour Volume Reaches $215,552.00 (SCRL)

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One SCRL token can now be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and IDAX. SCRL has a total market cap of $14.47 million and $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SCRL has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00196156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01026676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028248 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091547 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SCRL Profile

SCRL launched on April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. SCRL’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . SCRL’s official website is www.scroll.network

Buying and Selling SCRL

SCRL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRL using one of the exchanges listed above.

