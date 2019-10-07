Sandspring Resources (CVE:SSP) Trading Down 17.1%

Sandspring Resources Ltd. (CVE:SSP)’s share price was down 17.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, approximately 808,964 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 286,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24.

Sandspring Resources (CVE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director David Wayne Constable sold 100,000 shares of Sandspring Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,150.

Sandspring Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, explores for and develops gold and related minerals in Guyana, South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's primary resource property is the Upper Puruni property, including the Toroparu gold project, which covers a total of 138,740 acres comprising 7 small scale claims, 98 medium scale prospecting permits, 13 medium scale mining permits, and 2 contiguous prospecting licenses.

