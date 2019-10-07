Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.52. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 15,311 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Get Sandridge Mississippian Trust I alerts:

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Sandridge Mississippian Trust I had a net margin of 61.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandridge Mississippian Trust I stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Sandridge Mississippian Trust I worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile (NYSE:SDT)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.