Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.00.

SAFM stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.60. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $93.98 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.43). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $945.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,912.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Khayat sold 1,726 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $268,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,002.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,226 shares of company stock worth $1,896,747. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 52.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1,054.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

