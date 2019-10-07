Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €134.27 ($156.13).

Several research firms have commented on SAF. Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($179.07) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Safran stock traded up €1.75 ($2.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €140.40 ($163.26). The stock had a trading volume of 601,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a one year high of €92.36 ($107.40). The business has a 50 day moving average of €135.04.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

