Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.76 ($1.25) and last traded at A$1.75 ($1.24), approximately 542,906 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.72 ($1.22).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72. The firm has a market cap of $586.12 million and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a boost from Rural Funds Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Rural Funds Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

In other news, insider David Bryant purchased 252,418 shares of Rural Funds Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.97 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$497,263.46 ($352,669.12). Also, insider Michael Carroll purchased 38,105 shares of Rural Funds Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of A$69,922.68 ($49,590.55). Insiders have acquired a total of 292,061 shares of company stock worth $570,185 in the last three months.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile (ASX:RFF)

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

