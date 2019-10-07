Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Shares of Rockfire Resources PLC (LON:ROCK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 950500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

About Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK)

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources. It holds six exploration tenements and three applications for tenements with a total combined area of approximately 976 square kilometers in Papua New Guinea and Australia. The company was formerly known as Papua Mining plc and changed its name to Rockfire Resources plc in June 2018.

