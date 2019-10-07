Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $582.89

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $582.89 and traded as low as $506.00. Robert Walters shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 7,159 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 530.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 582.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $372.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Steven Cooper bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 545 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £2,725 ($3,560.70).

Robert Walters Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

