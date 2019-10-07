Robert Nakasone Sells 3,363 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Robert Nakasone sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $146,290.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Nakasone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Robert Nakasone sold 3,962 shares of Hormel Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $170,405.62.

HRL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.75. 108,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,959,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,721,000 after acquiring an additional 518,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,994 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,906,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,385,000 after purchasing an additional 334,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,109,000 after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,185,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,614,000 after purchasing an additional 412,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

