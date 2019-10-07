Rivetz (RVT) Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 64.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $327,082.00 and $83.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rivetz has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00193624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.01032971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

