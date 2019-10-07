Rise (RISE) Achieves Market Cap of $418,850.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. In the last seven days, Rise has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $418,850.00 and $570.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038627 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000989 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002394 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 141,103,325 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.