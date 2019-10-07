RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Approximately 171,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 847,652 shares.The stock last traded at $173.86 and had previously closed at $163.30.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNG. Bank of America raised their target price on RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,132 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $264,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 315 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $39,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,417 shares of company stock worth $54,799,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,342.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.41.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

