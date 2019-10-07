RevolutionVR (RVR) Market Capitalization Hits $874,254.00

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, RevolutionVR has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RevolutionVR coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. RevolutionVR has a market cap of $874,254.00 and approximately $2,206.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR (RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official message board for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live/blog . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

RevolutionVR Coin Trading

RevolutionVR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RevolutionVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

